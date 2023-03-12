Sub-Saharan Africa’s distributor of tech and lifestyle products, TD Africa has rolled out plans to empower women in business with seed funding up to the tune of N10 million.

The landmark initiative is being executed through the aptly-named – “The HERwakening”, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) vehicle pioneered by TD Africa aimed at supporting and empowering female entrepreneurs.

The seed fund is open to female business owners who are retailers of mobile devices and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) or prospective female entrepreneurs looking to start up a business in these identified areas. Applications, which have commenced for the seed funding, will run from Wednesday, March 8, 2023 through to Saturday, March 18, 2023.

In a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP, the coordinating managing director, Mrs. Chioma Chimere, said that TD Africa is committed to the transformation of lives in Nigeria. She said, “In line with the focus of this year’s celebration of International Women’s Day, we understand, as a business, that equal opportunities aren’t enough. “Therefore, we are going a step further to ensure true inclusion and belonging through equitable action by granting seed funds to female entrepreneurs.

‘‘Technology remains a male-dominated sector. However, we are hopeful that this seed funding will go a long way in promoting equity and giving more women a chance to excel in the industry. We are passionate to see dreams come true through this initiative. The HERwakening aims to alleviate the hardship and challenges encountered by women-owned businesses. It is also a testament to our pledge to impact and empower female-led businesses and entrepreneurs across Africa with the required resources and technical support to ensure the viability of their ventures.”

Furthermore, Chimere said, in addition to the seed funds, TD Africa will continue to provide mentorship and training to effectively equip female entrepreneurs with the right tools to achieve business growth, profitability and sustained success.