Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has described the judgement of the Supreme Court, which upheld the election of Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia, as the validation of the will of the people of the state.

The NUT, in a statement signed by its state chairman, Comrade Levi Akuma, which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the Supreme Court judgement was a sweat victory for all.

The statement urged Alia’s detractors to lay down their weapons and allow the governor the opportunity to fulfill his promises to the people of the state.

The statement reads in part, “The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) extends warm congratulations to the governor of Benue State Hyacinth Alia, on the validation of your victory by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, on Monday, January 8, 2024.

“Your triumph at the apex court reaffirms the overwhelming mandate bestowed on you by the people of Benue State. This is indeed a sweat victory for all.

“Governor Alia’s victory is not merely a personal achievement, but ratification of the collective endorsement from the good people of Benue State.”

He said the resounding support received at the elections and the upholding of the same victory by the Supreme Court underscores the trust and confidence the people have reposed on his leadership.

“We have maintained unwavering optimism throughout this process, and we have been confident that the people’s choice would prevail. Today’s judgment serves as a testament to the will of the people, and we are delighted by the fact that the enemies of the state did not succeed in disrupting the peace and progress initiated by your people-oriented administration.

“Since assumption of office, Governor Alia has indeed ushered in positive transformations, leading to significant improvements in various aspects of the state. The Supreme Court’s decision further solidifies the foundation of good governance in Benue State. We are indeed happy,” he said.

In the light of this victory, the NUT urged all detractors to lay down their weapons and allow the governor the opportunity to fulfill his promises to the people, adding that it is convinced that Governor Alia’s intentions for the state are lofty and commendable, and called on his aides and advisers to continuously offer constructive and firm support to him.