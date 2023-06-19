Teaching Hospital Denies Alleged Recruitment

The management of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Bauchi (ATBUTH) has dismissed rumours that it is currently receiving applications for employment from applicants.

ATBUTH described the insinuations as fake and misleading, warning unsuspecting members of the public to be wary of scammers and fraudsters.

The head of Public Relations Unit of the hospital, Usman Abdullahi Koli said this in a statement made available to journalists in Bauchi over the weekend.

“It has come to our notice that some group of individuals claiming to be part of management of the hospital are undergoing recruitment exercises therefore, collecting money from people in the name of securing appointments or awards of contracts to some applicants,” he said.

Koli further said that the hospital has never engaged with any individual or group to act as middleman on recruitment or award of contracts.