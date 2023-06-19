Appointments: Gbagyi Group Seeks Ministerial Consideration

Gbagyi ethnic group in Abuja has called on President Bola Tinubu to appoint an indigene as a minister in his cabinet.

A prominent figure in the Gbagyi community, Cesnabmihilo Dorothy Nuhu Akenova, made the call during a press briefing in Abuja at the weekend.

According to her, the Gbagyi people should be carried along by the government of President Tinubu and not be neglected as it was the case in the past.

Ms Akenova, who noted that the Gbagyi tribe has contributed immensely to nationbuilding, accused some leaders of Gbagyi extraction of abandoning a collective responsibility for personal political gains.

“Most Gbagyi leaders who are members of a political class are being settled one way or the other in order to abandon our collective interest which explains why we are convening this event in order to convince them to the contrary,”Akenova added.