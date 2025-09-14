Team Dunamis FC have etched their names in history as the first-ever champions of the maiden Kingdom Unity Games, a faith-inspired sporting competition held in Abuja.

The tournament, designed to foster unity among churches across Nigeria while creating opportunities for young people to showcase their talents, drew youths from across the Federal Capital Territory. Organizers emphasized that beyond football, the event sought to use sports as a vehicle for national cohesion and talent discovery.

The final clash lived up to expectations, beginning with a dramatic opening as Dunamis FC stunned ECWA Wumba with a goal from the very first kick of the game. Despite relentless pressure and the backing of their passionate fans, ECWA Wumba were unable to break down Dunamis’ resolute defense. At the sound of the final whistle, Dunamis FC emerged victorious, lifting the trophy of the inaugural edition of the competition.

Earlier in the day, ECWA Kwali claimed third place after edging ECWA Karasana by a lone goal in a closely contested playoff.

Speaking after the final, the convener of the Kingdom Unity Games, Ambassador Solomon Omonokhua, reiterated the vision behind the initiative. “This competition is about much more than football. It is about building bridges between churches, fostering peace and unity in the country, and most importantly, providing a platform for our youth to showcase their gifts. We are hopeful that some of the players here will catch the eye of scouts and clubs, and in turn, bring pride to Nigeria,” he said.

The tournament also received backing from the federal government. Representing the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, Professor Bolaji Bernard expressed the government’s full support for the initiative. He noted that the games align with the goals of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, especially in engaging the youth constructively.

“At a time like this, we need the energy and creativity of our young people channeled into nation-building. Sports remain one of the most powerful tools for unity, peace, and development. That is why we will continue to support initiatives such as the Kingdom Unity Games,” Bernard said.

With the successful conclusion of the maiden edition, many are hopeful that the Kingdom Unity Games will not only become a regular feature in Nigeria’s sporting calendar but also grow into a pipeline for discovering and nurturing future football stars, while strengthening unity across communities and faith groups.