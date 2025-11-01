The green-and-white flag of Nigeria is set to soar once again, this time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as Team Nigeria prepares for the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games scheduled from 7th to 21st November.

A contingent of 46 members, comprising 35 athletes and 11 officials, will represent the nation across seven sports, including athletics, para-athletics, para powerlifting, weightlifting, wrestling, boxing, and taekwondo.

The director-general of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, emphasised that these Games are more than just another international competition; they serve as a vital stepping stone towards the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“This is a crucial aspect of our National Sports Commission’s strategic planning for the Olympics,” Olopade stated. “The Islamic Solidarity Games provide a fantastic platform for Nigeria to showcase our talent on the global stage — and we are confident this team has the potential to achieve remarkable success.”

The Team Nigeria camp in Abuja is already buzzing with energy and determination. The advance party is set to depart on 1st November, paving the way for what promises to be an exciting campaign in the desert kingdom.

The boxing team will be the first to enter the ring, with matches commencing on 4th November, three days prior to the grand opening ceremony.

This year’s Games will feature 21 sports alongside two para-sports, uniting athletes from member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

It marks Saudi Arabia’s second occasion hosting the event, 20 years after the inaugural edition in 2005.

For Nigeria, the objective is clear: to compete, conquer, and further the journey towards Olympic glory.