After powering Nigeria to the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations(WAFCON), Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo has declared the team’s singular mission: to reclaim the continental throne.

Advertisement

The striker’s confidence comes on the heels of Nigeria’s 3-1 aggregate victory over Benin, which sealed their spot in next year’s tournament.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sports Tonight, Okoronkwo left no room for doubt about the team’s ambition.

Advertisement

“Yes. With Nigeria, everything is possible for sure,” said the AFC Toronto forward. “We’re not going there to not want to win or just go there for vibes. We want to win the 11th [WAFCON title] for sure.”

Okoronkwo won the Woman of the Match award after guiding her team to beat Morocco in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, WAFCON.

The AFC Toronto forward scored a goal and also provided two assists as the Super Falcons defeated Morocco 3-2.

Okoronkwo also finished the tournament with two goals and six assists.

Her statement underscores a determined mindset within the squad as they prepare to chase a record-extending 11th WAFCON crown.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons etched their name in the history books becoming the first African team to win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) an unprecedented 10 times.