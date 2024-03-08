As the 13th All African Games officially kicks off today in Ghana, the Federal Ministry of Sports Development has assured the readiness of Team Nigeria’s athletes to compete clean and come back with all imaginable laurels.

The assurance is coming on the back of enormous preparations that have been made and the laudable motivation of the athletes. Despite rumours that the country’s flag will not fly because of her default in WADA compliance, Sports Minister John Owan Enoh, a man of high repute and has ensured that the country will not be embarrassed in any manner.

The sign of coming surprises in the athletes’ performances are already seen in the recently concluded final National Trials organised by the Athletics Federation of Nigerian (AFN) in collaboration with Making of Champions (MOC) held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, the Delta State capital. The trials enhanced the selection of qualified athletes that can properly represent the country well in Ghana.

Athletes gathered from all over the country, including those who featured during the pre-valuation meet organised by AFN in Abuja, as part of phases set for proper judgement of best selection. The athletes knowing that there will be marvelous reward for their hard work representation of the country after the games, decided to prove their credibility by springing up surprises with new records during the trials in Asaba, as evidence that they can deliver and as well, represent the country in the African Games holding today, March 8 to 23, 2024.

The athletes’ performances at the trials have, expectedly, given confidence to the sports management and Nigerians that financial investments made on the athletes were not wasteful as they will be the envy of their competitors in Ghana. The male athletes, who have in a long while been out of recognition in the 100ms sprint, have been bailed out by Okon Gabriel who has overtaken favorite sprinter Ekanem, who was disqualified even though he was later reconsidered for another trial. Okon will challenge Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala who is currently the top sprinter with 9.77 seconds.

Another hopeful medal is sure to come from Olayinka Olajide whose personal best of 11.19 seconds will shake Nigeria and the World. After 3 years of disappearance, she shows up at Stephen Keshi Stadium, saying: “The vision is there and I’m not going to stop now.”

Ruth Usoro and Ese Bruno are still being looked upon for a wonderful outing during the games. Amidst the tight competition, Sikiru Adeyemi made his season best of 46. 26 seconds to win the men’s 400 best. Danjuma Jan followed suit in the classification of equals as he, also, came top in men 1500m at 32.38.95.

According to a report by Fely Mammah Nwokorie, press officer, Federal Ministry of Sports Development, the present sports administration management deserve to be exalted for their humility to work with professionals knowing that the sports sector is technical, and requires experience to achieve success.

More regards should also be accorded the AFN management for their doggedness in ensuring that their athletes are compliant with doping regulations as well as medically fit to compete.

More medals are nevertheless sure to come from other sports, especially the combat sports which have always been the strong hold of the country in both Olympic and Paralympic Games. Basketball, weightlifting, wrestling are among the successful contenders that will prove their worth in line with Senator John Enoh’s vision of change in the sports sector.