Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has directed the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to re-appraise the facilities at Offa Stadium and make recommendations for their reconstruction.

“This is a 40-year-old design. So, we need to revamp it to improve the standard. The same attention will be given to the Lafiagi Stadium,” AbdulRazaq told reporters at the stadium in Offa shortly after inspecting the facility.

He said budgetary constraints and new socioeconomic emergencies had stalled previous efforts to revamp the facility.

“The plan is for this stadium to also host state and national sporting events, and that will stimulate socioeconomic growth.

“I have come to see the state of the stadium as it is. What we found out is that we actually need a new design for the stadium. After that, consultancy work will begin in earnest,” the governor said.