The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has lost some officers to a fatal road crash, which occurred along Kano-Zaria Expressway on Sunday morning.

The tragedy, which claimed the lives of two NIS musical band members and another from the Public Relations Unit of the Service, struck after a tyre of a official NISSAN bus in which they were travelling back to Abuja from Kano State bursted on the highway, leading to the fatal crash.

Though the Service was yet to release any official statement on the incident, LEADERSHIP, however, gathered from a top source at the Service headquarters that the deceased officers who were travelling in the bus with plate number; Immigration HQ, 1001S, had accompanied the acting Comptroller- general of Immigration, Mrs Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, to Kano State for the Presidential Commissioning and Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 48th Superintendent Basic Course 2023 at the Immigration Training School in Kano, (ITSK) on Saturday.

The source, who pleaded not to be named, added that contrary to speculations that there was no survivor in the accident, only three officers died on the spot following head injuries they sustained as the bus somersaulted several times.

He said, “Only three persons have so far been confirmed dead. Others who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to the hospital for treatment and are said to be battling for their lives. Today is indeed a Black Sunday for us at the Immigration Service.”

LEADERSHIP further gathered that scores of sympathisers and spouses and children of officers who travelled with the acting CGI have besieged the NIS national headquarters and were wailing uncontrollably as they desperately await official declaration from the Service after watching a viral video of the accident scene.