The Abuja Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army, has committed to mother earth the remains of late Captain Attah Samuel and four other soldiers, who recently paid the supreme price in a fierce encounter with terrorists during a clearance operation in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The internment of the heroic officers took place on Thursday at the Guards Brigade Cemetery, Maitama, Abuja.

The soldiers were killed on the night of July 24, 2022 while on patrol along Kubwa-Bwari Road to clear terrorist enclaves.

A statement by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Captain Godfrey Abakpa, said the solemn ceremony, which threw the barracks community into mourning, was witnessed by senior officers of the Nigerian Army, Commanding Officers, Staff Officers of the Brigade, Bwari Area Council chairman, Hon. John Gabaya as well as family members and the barracks community.

He said the soldiers until their demise were serving with 7 Guards Battalion, Lungi Barracks Maitama, Abuja, and 176 Guards Battalion Gwagwalada in the Federal Capital Territory, respectively.

Reading the funeral oration of the deceased officer and soldiers, the Commanding Officers of 7 Guards Battalion, Lt. Col. Salim Yusuf Hassan and Commanding Officer, 176 Guards Battalion, Lt, Col. Joshuah Kolowale Adisa, described the late Captain and Soldiers as thoroughly bred Infantrymen who were genuinely committed to their duties in defence of Nigeria and whose contribution and services would be greatly missed.

They asked God to console the families left behind, stressing that while the Brigade and the Nigerian Army mourn the departed, the families should take solace in the fact that they have fought a just fight and their souls shall continue to rest with the Lord till the resurrection morning.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of accoutrements by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, who was represented by Maj. Gen. James Alilu Ataguba, to the next of kins of the deceased personnel and lowering of the remains of the fallen heroes.

The burial process started with a Christian wake-keep and funeral service held in honour of the fallen heroes at St. John’s Military Church (Protestant) before the final internment at the Guards Brigade Cemetery in Maitama, Abuja.

There was also the blowing of the last post and gun salute to bid the departed heroes farewell.