The Concerned Nigerian Patriots (CNP) has said organised labour’s recent demands for a N250,000 minimum wage posed a significant risk of plunging Nigeria into another recession, exacerbating the economic challenges that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has been diligently working to overcome.

According to the group, advocating a wage increase that is not financially viable has a risk of inciting chaos and anarchy, which could undermine Nigeria’s hard-earned democracy.

The CNP chairman, Alfa Mohammed, who stated this at a press conference in Abuja, alleged that the labour plan included a total shutdown of essential infrastructure under the guise of fighting for a living wage, potentially crippling the nation’s economy and disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable citizens.

Mohammed said labour unions’ insistence on a minimum wage initially set at N605,000, then N494,000, and now N250,000, is part of a broader strategy to force the government into adopting an economically unfeasible policy.

He said such a wage hike would likely lead to severe inflation, increased unemployment, decreased productivity, and greater economic hardship.

“We urge all Nigerians, especially our diligent workforce, to see through this veil of mischief. When a government is sabotaged, the masses suffer the consequences. It is the responsibility of every citizen to support and pray for the success of our government, not to undermine it.

“We call on fellow Nigerians to; reject Unrealistic Wage Demands and support what the government and private sector employers determine to be realistic and sustainable wages. Oppose disruptive strikes and insist on dialogue, and reject strike actions aimed at destabilising the government.

“To President Tinubu and the ruling class, we recommend the immediate introduction of policies to reduce inflation, particularly in food, transportation, medical, agriculture, and energy sectors—provision of credit schemes for PMS-CNG conversion and CNG vehicle hire purchase.

“Funding for mechanised farming projects across all states, with a commodity board to manage excess produce. Intensification of technology used to address security challenges. Adoption of an austere recurrent expenditure budget reflecting the current economic situation. Exclusive use of locally assembled or manufactured vehicles for government officials,” Mohammed added.