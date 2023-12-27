To combat rising unemployment, a non-profit organization Tech4Dev and its recently launched business process outsourcing (BPO) division, have launched an initiative aimed at creating no fewer than 100,000 jobs across Africa by the year 2030.

This project, named “Taltrix,” seeks to establish itself as a prominent BPO company in Africa within seven years, aiming to provide substantial employment opportunities for young Africans.

Joel Ogunsola, CEO of Taltrix, noted that driven by the imperative to address escalating unemployment among graduates of digital and creative skills programs, Taltrix offers a significant opportunity in the face of potential job market challenges.

With initial infrastructure established across 14 Nigerian cities, the initiative aims to expand to 100 cities across the continent, creating a strong pan-African BPO entity.

The launch was a collaborative effort involving Impact Hub Lagos, Univelcity, and Microsoft Nigeria, with support from dignitaries representing Microsoft, Meta, American Tower Corporation, and the Ondo State Information Technology Agency.

“Our goal is to directly employ 100,000 people across Africa over the next seven years,” declared Ogunsola, CEO of Taltrix. “We believe the BPO sector has the potential to reach $200 billion on the continent.”

Ogunsola’s optimism stems from several factors, including Africa’s youthful and dynamic population, its burgeoning technology and creative ecosystems, and the government’s recent commitment to outsourcing as a means of job creation.

“Multinational companies are increasingly looking for affordable, efficient options to manage their operations,” Ogunsola explains. “Coupled with the government’s focus on outsourcing, this creates a perfect environment for Taltrix to thrive.”

Oladiwura Oladepo, Executive Director of Tech4Dev, stressed that Taltrix is not just about job creation. “We’re investing in human capital development to combat unemployment and underemployment, ultimately stimulating economic growth and shaping a brighter future for Africa,” stated Oladepo. “We’re also connecting underserved young people with globally-demanded skills.”

Solape Hammond, CEO of Impact Hub Lagos, views Taltrix as a potential solution to Nigeria’s internal migration challenges. “By providing essential infrastructure and engaging young people within their communities, Taltrix can decentralize urban migration, enabling Nigerians to flourish where they reside,” elaborated Hammond.

Ola Williams, General Manager of Microsoft Nigeria & Ghana, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the initiative’s alignment with Microsoft’s mission. “We’re excited to partner with Taltrix and deepen its impact on Africa’s economy,” Williams affirmed.

Joseph Agunbiade, Founder and CEO of Univelcity, emphasized their commitment to collaborating with Taltrix. “Our operations across Nigeria enable us to access a diverse talent pool and provide top-tier talent to meet global demands,” Agunbiade assured.

Tech4Dev, the parent company of Taltrix, has already equipped over 120,000 Africans with digital, entrepreneurial, and life skills across 22 African countries.

This initiative builds upon their existing success, aiming to make a significant impact on the continent’s future.