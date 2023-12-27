The Zamfara state government has taken action by ordering the closure of eleven cattle markets in various parts of the state until further notice.

Munnir Haidara, the state’s commissioner of information, issued a statement on Wednesday, stating that the decision to close these markets was prompted by security reports indicating that bandits were utilizing these markets to sell off their rustled cows.

The affected markets include Tsafe and Bilbis in Tsafe Local Government Area (LGA), Jangebe market in Talata-Mafara LGA, and Wuya market in Anka LGA.

Additionally, the closure extends to Magamin Diddi market in Maradun LGA, Galadi market in Shinkafi LGA, Mada market in Gusau local government, and Sabon Birnin Dan-Aii in Birnin Magaji LGA.

Also included are Kokiya, Chigama, and Nasarawar Godel markets, all located in Birnin Magaji local government.

“The state government finds it absolutely necessary to close down these markets due to security reports that the bandits are conniving with some unscrupulous elements to sell off their rustled cows in those markets.”

The government has directed security agencies to enforce compliance with the closure order and arrest any individual found violating it.

“We have instructed security personnel to apprehend anyone present in these affected markets,” Haidara affirmed.

Haidara urged the citizens of the state to adhere to the directive and collaborate with the government in its endeavors to eradicate banditry activities.