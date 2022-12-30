Rising star Timothy Eniyho Sat, professionally known as Teddy Bear aims to make a statement in the Nigerian music industry.

The Kaduna born musician, singer, songwriter and rapper, is the son of the Sat Ofangba family from Benin City, Edo State.

Passionate about singing and dancing, the artiste was active in the church choir from whence his music career began in 2015, and was also influenced by a cousin of his who is also a musician.

Although he is yet to sign a deal with a reputable record label, he is not waiting idly, but has proceeded to release a hit single ‘No Limits’ currently receiving maximum radio replays in the northern part of the country. He has also performed at various shows and events including the popular Kuli Kuli Listening Party, where he serenaded a huge crowd with his single ‘No Limits’.

Here’s hoping that with Teddy Bear with such a start maintains a strong foothold in his industry.