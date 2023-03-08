The Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has commenced harmonisation of short codes across all networks pursuant to a regulatory modernisation initiative by the Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC).

The harmonisation of shortcodes is aimed at implementing a streamlined process for common shortcodes across the industry, by making life easier for Nigerians through the memorisation of single codes, for various services across all networks as well as providing a cohesive regulatory framework that is consistent with global best practices.

An ALTON statement jointly signed by its national chairman, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo and head of operations, Gbolahan Awonuga respectively, stated that, following the directive from NCC, “the Network Operators have begun implementing the shortcodes, working closely with the NCC.

“The commission has provided adequate time for subscribers to get used to this new development. We are confident this will enhance customer experience across networks.”

During migration, (which is to be concluded by 17th May, 2023 old and new common codes will run concurrently, after which the old codes will cease to operate.

The proposed harmonised shortcodes are: Call Center/Help Desk – 300, Voice Mail Deposit – 301, Voice Mail Retrieval -302, Borrow Services – 303, STOP Services – 304, Check Balance – 310, Credit Recharge – 311, Data Plan – 312, Share Services – 321, Data Plan Balance – 323, Verification of SIM Registration/ NIN – SIM Linkage – 996, and Porting Services (MNP) – 2442.

According to NCC, the harmonisation of shortcodes entails making the common shortcodes utilised by customers to be uniform across all networks. For instance, the code for recharging a line can be used across all mobile networks for the same function.