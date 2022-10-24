The executive vice chairman(EVC) and the CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC), Prof Umar Garba Danbatta has disclosed that technology-driven telecommunications industry has contributed $70 billion to Nigeria economy in the last couple of years.

Danbatta revealed this in his keynote speech at a Cyberchain event in Abuja at the weekend, stressing that technology has made tremendous impact o the nation’s GDP and created opportunities for the young people.

Represented by the principal manager, Digital Economy at the Commission, Mrs Eli Ella, the NCC boss, who spoke on the topic “Using Technology To Grow Nigeria’s GDP”, emphasized that Nigeria’s adoption of 5G, E-commerce, Fintech, Big data have boosted the country’s revenue generation capacity.

He said, “Nigeria’s adoption of digital technologies has enabled it to diversify its revenue and economy, created jobs, improved services and efficiency, reduced wastages, and optimised resources available.

“Telecommunications has contributed over $70 billion to the Nigerian economy, provided over 500,000 jobs in the formal and informal sectors, and improved the lives of millions of Nigerians.”