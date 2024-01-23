Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo socio-cultural group, has called on former President Muhammadu Buhari to disclose the “truth” regarding the arrest and trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB).

In 2021, Kanu was extradited to Nigeria from Kenya in controversial circumstances after fleeing the country while on bail, facing charges of alleged terrorism, treasonable felony, and incitement.

He has remained in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his extradition.

Buhari was reportedly quoted in a book, titled ‘Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023)’ and authored by his former media aide, Femi Adesina, as saying that bringing Kanu back to Nigeria for trial was a favour.

Reacting to these comments, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, secretary-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, stated in a Tuesday statement that Buhari’s acknowledgment of the possibility of eliminating Kanu is a “flagrant validation of international conspiracy against the Igbo.”

The group has urged Buhari to “summon the righteous resolve within him and provide Nigerians with an unambiguous account of the truth.”

The group said, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the unwavering voice of the Igbo people, demands that Former President Muhammadu Buhari face the Nigerian populace and answer for his alleged involvement in an egregious international conspiracy against the Igbo during his tenure.

“At Ohanaeze Ndigbo, we initially dismissed these stone-cold international conspiracy theories against our beloved Igbo brethren.

“However, our suspicions have now transformed into certainties, thanks to the spine-tingling revelations made by Mr. Femi Adeshina, the former spokesperson for Former President Buhari.

“Adeshina chillingly admitted that ‘there was indeed a contemplation of the killing option before adopting the strategy of subjecting Nnamdi Kanu to court prosecution.’

“These admissions now expose the nefarious web in which Buhari’s government entangled itself, willingly executing the scripts of international conspirators against the Igbo in their unjust arrest of Nnamdi Kanu.

“The blatant disregard for court pronouncements and verdicts in favour of Nnamdi Kanu’s release further strengthens our suspicions, suggesting a sordid partnership with international forces.

“There can be no more delay; the time for truth-telling is now. Ohanaeze Ndigbo implores Former President Buhari to summon the righteous resolve within him and provide Nigerians with an unambiguous account of the truth.

“Justice and transparency demand nothing less. The Igbo people, alongside the entirety of Nigeria, deserve honesty and accountability.”