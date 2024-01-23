The Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt, the capital, has dismissed a suit challenging the legality of President Bola Tinubu’s intervention to resolve the political crises in the state.

The court ruled that it lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

The suit was filed by 10 representatives of sons and daughters of the state, led by His Highness Anabs Sara-Igbe.

The respondents included President Tinubu, Rivers State Governor Sir. Siminalayi Fubara, Speaker of the House of Assembly Martin Amaewhule, Rivers State House of Assembly, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The plaintiffs sought constitutional interpretation of the Peace Accord and questioned whether the directives in the documents to resolve the political impasse were in line with the 1999 Constitution as amended.

They also raised concerns about the legality of the president directing the governor to re-present the 2024 budget to 24 House of Assembly members led by Martin Amaewhule after their seats were declared vacant.

The court was asked to determine if it was appropriate for the names of commissioners who had resigned to be re-submitted for screening.

However, during the proceedings on Tuesday, Justice Chinwendu Nworgu dismissed all motions and declined jurisdiction, citing the judgement of James Omotosho of Abuja High Court, which nullified the activities of the Edison Ehie-led faction of the Assembly.