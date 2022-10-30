6 years since her critically acclaimed album ‘ANTI’, Rihanna has taken a much-needed hiatus from releasing any solo music as she delves into a plethora of business ventures.

With the exception of “BELIEVE IT” off PartyNextDoor’s ‘PARTYMOBILE’, Rihanna has steered away from the scene, dodging album enquires from interviews and her social media comments section.

From Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage x Fenty and recently Fenty Eau de Parfum and Savage x Fenty sport, Rihanna has proven to be a cultural icon far beyond the music industry.

Finally, the music and business mogul is making her come back to the scene with a single for ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’. “Lift Me Up”, the lead promotional single for the highly anticipated film, features writing credits from BET award winning singer and songwriter, Tems.

She is assisted by Rihanna, the film’s director, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Görransson, Swedish composer and record producer for the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. The track serves as a tribute to the life and legacy lived by the late Chadwick Boseman who played T’Challa in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Speaking about “Lift Me Up”, Tems says “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I have lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them.” On working with Rihanna, Tems shares “Rihanna has been an amazing inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honour”.

The news of Tems’ collaboration comes shortly after Nigeria was set to host the African premiere of ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ in Lagos and months after the release of the movie’s trailer which featured a cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” by Tems. The track which was also accompanied by “A Body, A Coffin” performed by Ghanaian sensation, Amaarae.