Rafael Nadal’s highly anticipated return to the court met a halt on Friday in the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International, where he faced Australian Jordan Thompson in a gripping 3-hour and 25-minute match.

Despite a strong start and securing the first set, Nadal couldn’t maintain his momentum as Thompson showcased remarkable resilience, saving three match points in the second set. With an increasingly fatigued Nadal, Thompson battled through to claim victory in a gruelling 5-7, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 showdown on Pat Rafter Arena.

Making a comeback after nearly a year of absence due to injury, Nadal seemed on course for a straight sets win after taking the first set and leading 6-4 in the second set tiebreak. However, Thompson’s inspired play turned the tide, taking advantage of Nadal’s errors to secure a tense 83-minute second set.

With an early break in the third set, Thompson maintained his dominance, sealing the victory when a Nadal backhand sailed long. This win secured Thompson’s spot in the semi-finals against Grigor Dimitrov, while also disrupting Nadal’s Australian Open preparations.

Facing challenges due to injuries, Nadal took a medical time-out during the match at a score of 1-4 in the third set, receiving treatment on his left thigh.