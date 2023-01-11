Four-time Grand Slam champion, Naomi Osaka, has announced she’s pregnant with her first child, and plans to return to Tennis next year.

The 25-year-old revealed the news via a social media post on Wednesday, penning a heartfelt note to fans in both English and Japanese languages with accompanying photo of an ultrasound result.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court, but here’s a little life update for 2023,” she wrote.

No official reason was given by the Australian Open when the tournament announced Osaka’s withdrawal last week, and she said she hopes to come back better than ever to the Hologic WTA Tour in 2024, with a new young fan in tow.

“These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to.

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future; one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch some of my matches and tell someone, ‘That’s my mom.’

“2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me, and I hope I’ll see you guys at the start of of the next one ’cause I’ll be at Aus 2024,” she stated.