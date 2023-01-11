The ongoing trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, before a Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, was on Wednesday stalled due to the failure of the Defence team to file its written address as scheduled.

The trial Judge, Justice Yetunde Adesanya, had on November 17, 2022, fixed Wednesday, January 11m 2023 for the adoption of written addresses by the Prosecution and the Defence in the trial-within-trial, to determine whether the confessional statements made by Miss Ojukwu to the Police were made voluntarily.

But when the case was called on Wednesday, the prosecuting counsel, Taiwo Onilade, told the Judge that the Defendants served the Prosecution team with a copy of their addresses on December 30, 2022, thereby making it difficult for them to file and serve their reply within time.

Ojukwu was arraigned before the Court alongside one Adedapo Quadri on an eight-count charge of murder, forgery and stealing.

The Lagos State government also arraigned Chidinma’s sister, Chioma Egbuchu, from whom the late Ataga’s iPhone 7 was said to have been recovered on one-count charge of receiving a stolen property.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Giving the reason for the delay, Onilade stated, “The first defendant’s address was served on us during the festive period. The address which was dated December 23, 2022, was served on the Attorney General’s office on December 30, and we only received service last week, but we have not replied.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chidinma’s lawyer, O. Okemezie, confirmed the development, stating that he filed a written address as well as a Motion on Notice in support of the written address and a seven-paragraph affidavit.

After listening to the lawyers, Justice Adesanya adjourned the matter to February 13, for the adoption of the written addresses.

The three defendants were arraigned on October 12, 2021.

Ojukwu and Quadri were also accused of committing forgery by procuring and making bank account statements purported to have been made by the deceased Ataga.