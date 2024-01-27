Tension is brewing at Araromi Ilogbo Secondary School in Oko Afo, Lagos, after the death of a pupil, David Babadipo, allegedly due to flogging by a teacher.

Videos circulating online show students in distress, claiming 16-year-old David was flogged to death on Thursday by a teacher named Oluwale.

The incident, which took place on Thursday, led to protests by the school’s pupils. Babadipo, who had been ill for several days, was rushed to a hospital after the incident, where he was pronounced dead.

A video circulating online shows the chaos in the school, with students running in confusion. A voice in the video claims that Babadipo was attempting to leave the school premises to make a purchase when he was allegedly flogged, leading to his death.

Another Facebook user, Bangose Jide, identified the teacher involved as Mr. Olawale, a vice principal, and stated that the incident had been reported to the Morogbo Police Station at Badagry Expressway, Lagos State. Babadipo was a native of Ipoti Ekiti State.

However, some online voices, like Facebook user Esther Wusu, argue Oluwale is the school’s vice principal and did not flog David. They claim David was sick since Tuesday and the teacher advised his parents to take him to the hospital.

A social media user, Mama Sassy D, commented on the situation, indicating that rioting had started, and expressing concern for the teacher’s safety.