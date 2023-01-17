Terra Seasoning Cube, from the stable of TGI Group has emerged the Outstanding Seasoning Cube Brand of the Year, at the National Quality Conference, Exhibition and Award held in Lagos.

Allied Integrated Promotions Management Limited, organisers of the event, said the award was a result of a competitive public poll it conducted among seasoning consumers across Nigeria, who overwhelmingly chose Terra Seasoning Cube for its unique taste, exciting aroma and flavour.

Group executive director, TGI Deepanjan Roy, while expressing his gratitude for the award and recognition stated that it is a testimony to the high quality of products associated with the company, a major factor that has endeared it to the Nigerian consumers. He also noted that the award validates the company’s resolve to ensure that Terra Seasoning Cube continues to be admired for its unique taste, exciting aroma and flavour.

“We are truly humbled by this award”, Roy said. “For us at TGI Group, it is a privilege not just to maintain the quality that has made Terra Seasoning Cube the number one choice of consumers in 2022, but to work harder to ensure we maintain the quality and standard that would continually make the brand the first choice of consumers.”

Chief marketing officer, TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya, said the award of Outstanding Seasoning Cube Brand of the Year given to Terra Seasoning Cube would further motivate the organisation to strive for excellence in the foreseeable future.

light at consumers’ ever-growing preference for the brand, a development that is indicative of the fact that Terra Seasoning Cube packs in that special magic that makes food cooked with it so very special. We do not take this award for granted”, said Bhattacharya. “The award is just an assurance to us that we are on the right track to achieve the objective of providing consumers a seasoning that adds quality and value to their lives.”

In a statement, TGI said, ‘‘Seasoning cubes are a staple in almost every Nigerian kitchen with millions of them sold every single day. , is well known for the value it adds to cooking, which includes pleasant aroma, exciting taste and flavour. The feat achieved by Terra Seasoning Cube in four years of existence in the Nigerian market is an indication of the superior value the brand offers to consumers. This is as a result of the wholesome, carefully sourced essential ingredients used in the production of Terra Seasoning cubes in order to meet the Nigerian consumers palate requirements.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group is an international investment and holding company with diversified interests and investments across Africa, The Middle East, Asia and other emerging markets.