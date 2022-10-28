President Muhammadu has advised the nation’s security establishment and entire citizens to continue being vigilant and careful with security, saying it is important to avoid panic.

He urged citizens to remain calm, saying the recent changes in travel advice from the US and UK governments should not be a cause for panic.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the president said Nigeria is no exception in having terror threats listed in foreign government’s travel advice to their citizens.

He said UK and US travel advisories also noted high likelihood of terror attacks in many Western European nations.

Indeed, Buhari said the UK and US advice to their respective citizens for travel to one another’s countries contain the same warning. Unfortunately, terror is a reality the world over.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, said it didn’t not mean an attack in Abuja is imminent.

“Since the July prison raid, security measures have been reinforced in and around the FCT. Heightened monitoring and interception of terrorist communications ensure potential threats are caught further upstream.

“Attacks are being foiled. Security agents are proactively rooting out threats to keep citizens safe – much of their work unseen and necessarily confidential.

“Nigerians’ safety remains the highest priority of government. Security services are working around the clock to keep harm at bay,” he added .

The President gave assurances that the government was on top of the security situation in country.

He also noted that the police and other security agencies have shown a capability to deal with it, as is evident from the fact that a majority of Nigeria’s partners, including the United Nations agencies in our midst have not seen the threat as being sufficient to warrant any form of panic or order citizen evacuations.

President Buhari commended the military and other security agencies for the recent turn around in the nation’s security, and directs that additional precautionary measures be put in place and that these must not slacken now, and during the upcoming festive period.

President Buhari expressed optimism that given the ongoing efforts on the part of the military and other security and intelligence agencies with the active support of the civilian population, the nation will emerge victorious against the current challenges facing it.