The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has vowed to ensure that notorious terrorist kingpin, Bello Turji is apprehended soon.

General Musa gave the assurance while briefing Journalists on the operations of the military across the country on Tuesday in Abuja.

The defence chief stressed that the troops are going after the terrorist, adding that his capture was imminent even though it might take time.

On the alleged imposition of levy on communities by the terrorist kingpin, the CDS said the military was working with other security agencies and the state government to provide adequate protection for the citizens.

He therefore, called on the communities to support the military and other security agencies to be able to protect them, adding that the cooperation of the people remained key to defeating the adversaries.

He said “ On the issue of Turji, like I said, it is just a deranged individual that feels powerful, but I can bet you that it is just a matter of time.

“We are going to get him, and I can assure you within the shortest possible time, we are going to address that issue. That is why we all must come together to work with members of the armed forces and security agencies to deny them the ability to move freely within our communities.

“Please do not give them any support. Do not give them information on the movement of troops because this is what is really happening.

“Most of the area where this thing is continuing is because we have informants within the communities. I have always reminded Nigerians that asymmetric warfare is something that should not be allowed to commence because once it is done, it is a very difficult operation.

“You are dealing with non-state actors that are not wearing uniform, you don’t know them, but they know you. And within the communities, if you don’t have the support of the community, it makes it extremely very difficult,” he said.

General Musa assured Nigerians that the armed forces would continue to lead other security agencies to leverage on their strengths to be able to move further to be able to rid the country of security threats.

“Our intention is to make sure that life returns to normalcy in Nigeria. It is a work for all of us together, including members of the press,” he added.