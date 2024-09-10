The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said it has confirmed 55, out of the 935 suspected Mpox cases across 39 local government areas in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NCDC made this known on Tuesday via Its official website, where it also confirmed that no death was recorded from the disease so far this year.

States where the cases were confirmed include Enugu with eight cases, followed by Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom, recording six cases each.

Other states with confirmed cases include Cross River (5), Delta (3), Benue (3), Plateau (3), Osun (2), Imo (2), FCT (2), Anambra (2), Rivers (2), Abia (2), and one case each in Lagos, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Edo, Ebonyi, Zamfara, Oyo, Kaduna and Niger states.

The centre highlighted that 70 percent of the confirmed cases were males, while 30 percent were females.

The breakdown of the age distribution showed that 19 cases were recorded among children aged 0-10, eight cases in the 11-20 age range, and 12 cases in the 21-30 group.

Additionally, eight cases were found in individuals aged 31-40, seven cases in those aged 41-50, and one case in a person above 50.

Since the re-emergence of Mpox in September 2017, the NCDC said it has reported 4,752 suspected cases, with 1,141 confirmed cases (24%) and 17 deaths across 35 states and the FCT.

The agency noted that the National Mpox Emergency Operation Centre continues to coordinate responses across the country in collaboration with multi-sectoral and multi-partner efforts.

Mpox, a viral disease similar to smallpox but generally less severe, causes symptoms such as fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

It spreads from animals to humans and between humans through close contact, respiratory droplets, or contaminated objects.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Mpox a global public health emergency in August.