Scores of soldiers have been reportedly killed following a terrorists attack on Kareto town in Mobbar LGA of Borno State.

Borno State Governor Prof Babagana Umara Zulum has condemned the atrocious attack in strong terms and reaffirmed the loyalty, commitment, and support of the people and Government of Borno State to the Nigerian military.

Zulum also commiserated with the armed forces and the families of the victims of the attack.

Credible sources have revealed that the Boko Haram terrorists attacked the Nigerian Army camp in the town of Kareto with assorted weapons, and scores of soldiers were killed.

The sources added that the violent clashes erupted between the Boko Haram terrorists and army forces, including a suicide bombing with a car bomb, saying that the attack led to the destruction of a military vehicle and the escape of some soldiers.

The sources said the fighters took control of the camp and burnt it, including 14 vehicles. The sources confirmed that the fighters seized four four-wheel drive vehicles and several weapons, including heavy machine guns, before withdrawing to their positions.

Meanwhile, Borno State Governor has commiserated with the military over the death of soldiers in Kareto.

A statement signed and issued to Journalists on Tuesday in Maiduguri by the Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof Usman Tar, said Governor Babagana Zulum noted that the attack reminds the state of the callousness of the deadly Boko Haram terrorists.

On behalf of the government and the good people of Borno, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the armed forces and families of the deceased over the demise of our fellow compatriots. May Allah rest their souls and grant fortitude to the affected families.

The Kareto attack is a painful reminder of the callousness of the Boko Haram insurgents who are bent on reversing the gains made in mass resettlement of internally displaced persons back to their ancestral homes in northern Borno. Kareto, a vibrant town, is one of over 20 settlements that are being targeted for resettlement of IDPs from Maiduguri and other locations,“ the Governor said.

Gov Zulum noted that the attack on Kareto would not deter the government from carrying out its constitutional duty of providing the dividends of democracy to the people in the State.

Zulum thanked the armed forces and security agencies for standing in harm‘s way to secure our territory and way of life. „We are eternally grateful to our gallant military and security forces for all they have been doing to safeguard lives and property in our state.

Kareto‘s attack was a painful reminder of the heinous desperation of the adversary to torpedo our modest achievement and cause panic in our communities. I call on our good people to stand firm, not to waver, and to support the armed forces as they work daily to confront our collective threats“, noted Gov Zulum.

Gov Zulum reiterated the resolve of the Borno State Government to continue to work closely with the armed forces to secure our country and provide development:

Be assured that the Borno State Government, under my watch, will continue to work closely with the armed forces to execute our development and Peacebuilding programmes“, affirmed Gov Zulum.