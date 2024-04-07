The Defence Headquarters DHQ has confirmed the killing of one of its officers, A.S Maidawa, a lieutenant and four others wounded soldiers in an ambush that occurred along Road Buratai, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba said the incident occurred on 5 April 24 at about 0935hrs.

“Sadly, during the encounter, troops lost a Lieutenant that was killed in action. While four personnel were wounded in action and receiving treatment,” Buba said.

The terrorists exploited the forest area and the bad road network to launch the ambush, but the soldiers repelled the attack and reportedly killed some of the terrorists.

The Director said a reinforcement pursued the terrorists to their hideout within the Timbuktu Triangle and made contact that led to killing six of the terrorists.

He added that the troops recovered five AK 47 rifles and 103 rounds of 7. 62mm special ammunition during the encounter.

He said troops were on a manhunt of the remaining terrorists who fled the firefight in disarray.