A large crowd of people trooped out to welcome Hamisu Bala, better known as ‘Wadume’, to his hometown in Ibbi, Taraba State, on Sunday, after serving his jail term for offences of kidnapping and others.

Wadume, who was arrested by men of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of Inspector-General of Police, in 2019, was released from Kuje Prison in Abuja, on Saturday.

According to Daily Trust, he was said to be received by thousands of people, including youths and women in Ibbi town on arrival.

A resident of the town said the town stood at standstill for Wadume, who was described as a philanthropist and local politician before his arrest.

He was driven round the town and thereafter proceeded to visit the Chief of Ibbi chiefdom, Alhaji Salihu Danbawuro, at his palace.

Wadume told the traditional ruler that he was at the palace to thank the chief and the entire people of his chiefdom.

He said throughout his trial, the chief and his subjects stood firmly with him and prayed for his safety and good health while in prison.

The chief, Danbawuro, told Wadume that he and his subjects were happy that he was out of prison.

LEADERSHIP recalls that during the attempt to arrest him in 2019 by the IRT over alleged kidnapping, he had enlisted the help of a Captain of the Nigerian Army, who aided his escape from Police custody when the vehicle of the IRT was stopped at a military checkpoint by gunfire and labelled as kidnappers instead, who had attempted at kidnapping Wadume.

Residents of Ibbi town consequently pounced on the Policemen for daring to kidnap their benefactor, killing about three of the elite Policemen and injuring others, a development that attracted national attention to the ugly incident.

Wadume went into hiding thereafter for days before another IRT team led by the now suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, smoked him out from his hideout in Kano metropolis of Kano State.