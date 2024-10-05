Fighters of the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) stormed the Gaidam town of Yobe State in the early hours of Saturday, killing a security guard and razed vehicles belonging to the Nigeria Customs Service.

Police and military sources confirmed the incident on Saturday.

LEADERSHIP reliably gathered that the attack occurred around 3:30 a.m. when the assailants stormed the town and started firing explosives randomly on the community.

Two vehicles belonging to the Nigeria Customs Service were set ablaze during the encounter.

The attackers also attacked the grave of a resident, Khalifah Ayiloma, which was located in Kolori Ward where they set the gravesite on fire.

The insurgents also attacked the residence of a 60-year-old night watchman, Dahiru Muhammadu, who was stationed opposite the Gaidam Polytechnic.

Muhammadu was shot in the neck and rushed to Geidam Specialist Hospital, where he was later confirmed dead.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP via telephone, a resident, Alhaji Nur, said some residents were still missing while the number of those killed have not been confirmed.

He added that some residents had fled the city due to the panic from gunshots by the terrorists.