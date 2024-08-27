The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, an African philanthropic organisation committed to transforming public service delivery across the continent, has announced Isiaka Salami as the 2024 AIG Scholar.

The organisation disclosed this in a statement. According to the Foundation, this scholarship offers exceptional African public servants the opportunity to pursue a Master of Public Policy degree at the University of Oxford.

“Since 2017, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has awarded scholarships worth approximately £2,000,000 to 32 Africans with a demonstrated passion for public sector transformation. The annually awarded scholarship provides outstanding African public servants with the opportunity to pursue a Master of Public Policy degree at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, where they gain the knowledge and skills needed to lead and transform public service delivery.

Upon completing their studies, the Scholars are expected to return to their organisations within the public sector and become agents of positive change.

“Isiaka Salami, who currently serves as Assistant Director, Federal Internal Revenue Service, Nigeria, was selected after a rigorous and highly competitive selection process assessing candidates’ academic excellence, leadership potential, and commitment to the African public sector. As the 2024 AIG Scholar, Mr Isiaka will join a distinguished group of public sector leaders who have benefited from this transformative opportunity.”

Co-founder and Executive Vice Chair of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Mrs Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, stated, “The Nigerian public sector is at a critical juncture where the need for transformation is not just a matter of urgency but of survival. At the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, we believe that high-performing public servants are the cornerstone of this transformation. By investing in exceptional public servants like Isiaka, we are ensuring that the future leaders of the public sector are equipped with world-class training that will enable them to deliver innovative and impactful solutions to the challenges the country is facing.”