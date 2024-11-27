The Alternative Bank has unveiled the next level of premium banking services with the AltElite product suite and Gold Card offering.

This innovation redefines luxury, personalization, and convenience in financial services, empowering customers to achieve their goals with unmatched liquidity and flexibility.

The AltElite product offers high-value investment opportunities, which extends a goldbacked credit line equivalent to 120 per cent of a gold coin’s value (which is equal to 50 grams of gold) for a 90-day tenor. This provides unparalleled financial flexibility and is designed to align with the sophisticated needs of its clientele.

In addition, The Alternative Bank issues both debit and credit Gold Cards as part of the AltElite Product suite. The credit card is uniquely linked to customers’ gold investments, seamlessly integrating spending power with wealth growth opportunities while the debit card is linked to clients’ accounts. This offering provides unmatched convenience and underscores the bank’s innovative approach to combining financial tools with investment security.

Speaking, the director, Digital Products & Innovation at The Alternative Bank, Mohammed Yunusa said, “we have reimagined AltElite with a focus on personalization and accessibility. With features like interest-free liquidity solutions and bespoke investment opportunities, this ensures our customers experience the future of banking today.”

He added that, “the Gold Card, a symbol of prestige and privilege, complements AltElite with advanced spending power, personalized rewards, and global acceptance. It also offers exclusive travel perks, enhanced purchase protection, and access to premium services, ensuring that every moment of the customer experience is elevated.”

Group head of Private Banking & Wealth Management of the Bank, Chidinma Akanle elaborated, “the Gold Card is more than a financial tool; it is a gateway to a sophisticated lifestyle. With access to over 1,200 airport lounges, enhanced spending power, and bespoke rewards, it has been meticulously designed to complement the ambitions and lifestyle of our clientele, elevating their experiences in every aspect.”

He said: “this highlights The Alternative Bank’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions tailored to the lifestyle of its customers.”

AltElite and the Gold Card now serve as gateways to managing wealth seamlessly, enjoying tailored financial solutions, and accessing premium privileges across the globe.

The Alternative Bank commenced its journey in January 2014 with a vision to create a dynamic banking experience that respects individuality and speaks the language of its customers.

In July 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria issued a Banking Licence to The Alternative Bank, enabling it to operate as a fully-fledged, standalone bank.

Guided by its Advisory Committee of Experts (ACE), The Alternative Bank ensures all its operations align with the ethics of Non-Interest Banking.