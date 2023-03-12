The bodice is the close fitting upper part of a dress, covering the chest and back above the waist. It covers the body from neck to waist.

Ten Types of Bodice Outfits:

Princess Style Bodice: is a tight fitting bodice style with a sweetheart necklace and princess seams.

Strapless Bodice: This is a handless bodice.

Grecian Style Pleated Bodice: A deep v neck bodice with pleated fabric forming the front bodice.

Empire Bodice: This bodice ends under the bust on the narrowest part of a torso. It also has a low scoop neckline.

Asymmetrical Bodice: This bodice with unequal sides of shape and proportion, includes the one shoulder bodice.

Peplum Bodice: This bodice has a separate skirt added to the bottom edge.

Ruched Bodice: Consists of a puckered or gathered fabric.

Drop Waist Bodice: The waistline or the bodice is below the natural waistline.

Basque Bodice: also called the a Corset Bodice, the body shape is mentioned via vertical seams and boning.

Draped Bodice: The front and back of this bodice falls in a drape over the bustline and the back.