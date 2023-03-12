Up until recently, a woman’s watch was generally designed to be dainty and jewelry-like, and ladies who craved a more utilitarian—or technologically advanced—timepiece had to resort to men’s watches. But now there is no need to dip into the boys section (though you still can if you want). Classic brands like Rolex, Vacheron Constantin, and Cartier offer the full gamut of styles that are both incredibly chic and exquisitely crafted. The message is clear: serious watch collecting is no longer a man’s domain. As proof, here are some of the most timeless watches for women for all needs and occasions, whether you’re looking for an heirloom treasure, a showstopper for a night on the town, or an easy, everyday, statement piece.

Cartier Santos-Dumont Watch

A classic style gets an update in a less common hue: gray. The subdued colour and rose-gold frame will match any outfit.

La D de Dior Diamond Watch

Dior

With its lustrous satin band and minimalist design of diamonds and mother of pearl, this Dior watch is the epitome of elegance.

Rerun Digital Bracelet Watch Nixon

Nixon’s piece allows for easy readability with a digital display, all while delivering serious retro vibes.

Cape Cod Chaine d’Ancre Joaillier Watch Hermes

A double-stranded Hermès’ Cape Cod watch is a perennial classic—the added diamond chain detail on the face of this version adds an extra dose of glamour.

Gancino Bracelet Watch

With its thin red leather band and sturdy rose gold shape, this Ferragamo watch is a modern masterpiece.

Boyfriend Skeleton Watch

Chanel

Who says you have to choose between function and form? Chanel expertly—and daringly—reveals a watch’s inner workings without sacrificing sleek design.

Reine de Naples Wristwatch

A playful blue band and quirky numbers inject fun into an otherwise old school watch brand, while the 117 diamonds that encircle the dial guarantee people will notice.

Louis Vuitton

The iconic Louis Vuitton monogram spices up this sleek style. That there are 7 other strap variations to choose from mean you’ll never get bored.

Emerald Collection

Searching for a piece worthy of heirloom status? Here it is, courtesy of Harry Winston.

Rolex

A Rolex is obligatory for any watch enthusiast’s collection. Subvert expectations with a bold, turquoise face.

Tiffany & Co.

Many factors make this Tiffany watch well worth the investment: the striking Art Deco-esque design.

Piaget

Is there anything more soothing than looking down at a watch with such a perfectly round face?

Coach

As classic as the brand itself: yellow gold and tan leather, always a winning combination.

Omega

Omega’s legendary Constellation collection is a masterclass in exquisite detail. See: the bezel engraved in Roman numerals, the characteristic claws on the case, the mono-rang bracelet.

Franck Muller

A metal bracelet band that is the same width as the face is an innovative design choice, and creates one of the sleekest silhouettes out there.

Michael kors

Watches are inherently practical accessories, but at such a stellar price point like this.