The news hit like a thunderbolt on Tuesday night. Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), passed away at 56.

My thoughts immediately went to the irony of it all. Here was a General who had survived numerous battlefield operations, from the treacherous terrains of Borno State to the complex security challenges in the North West, only to bow to illness. Life indeed has a cruel sense of humour.

What strikes me most about this development is the timing. Just when the military was recording significant successes against bandits and terrorists across the country, we lose the man at the helm of affairs. The recent surrender of several insurgents in the North East and the successful operations in the North West were partly credited to his strategic leadership.

The morning of his death, we witnessed a swift decoration ceremony for the acting Chief of Army Staff, Major General Olufewmi Oluyede, now promoted to Lieutenant General. While this quick transition speaks to the military’s efficiency in filling leadership vacuum, it also raises questions about institutional memory and continuity of ongoing military operations.

I find it particularly interesting that both Lagbaja and his successor, Oluyede, were from the same 39 Regular Course. Some might call it a coincidence, I call it destiny. Both men had similar career trajectories, having served in various operations across the country. But will this similarity translate to continuity in military strategy? Only time will tell.

The outpouring of condolences has been massive, from the presidency to the defence ministry. However, beyond the formal statements and official visits, we need to ask ourselves some hard questions. How do we ensure the welfare of our military leaders? When was the last time we had a comprehensive review of our military healthcare system?

President Bola Tinubu ordered flags at half-mast for seven days and postponed the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Come to think of it, at 56, Lagbaja was relatively young for a Chief of Army Staff. His appointment just last year by President Tinubu was seen as a breath of fresh air.

The First Lady’s visit to Lagbaja’s family was particularly touching. But beyond the emotional scenes and words of comfort to his wife and children, we need to consider the welfare of families of our fallen heroes. Not just the Generals, but the countless soldiers, who die daily defending our nation.

Some analysts have started speculating about the impact of this transition on our ongoing military operations. Will there be a change in strategy? Will the momentum be maintained? These are valid concerns, but I think they miss the point entirely. The Nigerian Army is an institution that has survived numerous leadership changes. It’s bigger than any individual, no matter how competent or influential.

However, we can’t ignore the symbolic timing of Lagbaja’s passing. With President Tinubu’s recent warning about Africa becoming the new frontline of global terrorism, we need our military leadership to be more united and focused than ever.

The decoration of the new acting Chief of Army Staff by President Tinubu speaks volumes about the government’s commitment to maintaining stability in the military hierarchy. But beyond the ceremonies and formal statements, the new leadership must hit the ground running.

Let’s be clear about something – the challenges that confronted Lagbaja haven’t disappeared with his passing. If anything, they’ve become more urgent. From the lingering insurgency in the North East to banditry in the North West and secessionist agitations in the South East, the new army chief has his work cut out for him.

I’m particularly impressed by Lt. Gen. Oluyede’s commitment to continuing his predecessor’s vision. However, he must also bring his own perspective to the table. The security challenges we face today require both continuity and innovation.

The postponement of the FEC meeting in honour of Lagbaja is a nice gesture, but what we need more are concrete policies to support our military leadership and protect their welfare. It’s not enough to mourn; we must learn and improve.

As we bid farewell to Lt-Gen. Lagbaja, we must remember that the best way to honour his memory is to strengthen the institution he served and died leading. The Nigerian Army needs more than just a change of guard; it needs sustained support, better welfare packages, and modern equipment to face contemporary security challenges.

or now, as the flags fly at half-mast and condolences pour in, we must look beyond the ceremonies to the substantive issues of military leadership, welfare, and institutional strengthening. That would be the best tribute to a General who gave his life in service to his nation.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.