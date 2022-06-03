The global market size of health and wellness is estimated at $1.5 trillion, and growing at an estimated 5–10% annually.

The Fitness & Wellness start-ups offer online coaching ranging from: use of fitness apps, regular exercising, aerobics, diet and wearable devices, while other apps track all metrics around your fitness performance and nutrition intake.

An increase in diseases such as: diabetes, hypertension, stress, & anxiety is forcing people to change their habits, building healthier habits resulting in increasing productivity, discipline and slowing down aging process.

Hence, this can be a lucrative venture in Nigeria and across the world. However, here are basics requirements you need to excel in this business:

Get Trained and Accredited

First and foremost, make sure you have the proper training, accreditation and experience to start your own gym. Your clients will be counting on you not just to help them look great, but to keep their bodies healthy and safe using your services.

Identify your Fitness Niche

There are a variety of fitness niches to choose from. Explore these niches below to determine what kind of fitness centre you’d like to open. These niches typically focuses on one specialty fitness class or activity. Some examples include: aerobics, yoga, dance, Pilates, cycling and much more.

Specialty fitness centres often offer a variety of class options during the week based on differing levels, intensity, and complexity. Instructors are certified in a particular niche. The fitness and wellness centres helps the body by providing physical therapy and other medical services to help clients manage, recover from and prevent health issues.

Find the Location

Once you determine what kind of gym you want to open, you will have to determine how much space you will need.

First, be clear on how many clients you want to be able to serve in your facility. Knowing how much space you will need will help you find a location that best suits your requirements.

Hire Fitness Instructors

Before hiring fitness instructors and personal trainers, check their training and accreditation carefully. Ask thorough questions during the interview, and consider “auditioning” the person before hiring them. You also may want to consider hiring them temporarily for a few test classes or personal training sessions before committing to keeping them as an employee.

Get Financed

You will want to make sure your finances are in good shape so that you can get financed. Most financing groups and landlords want to see two previous years of tax returns and financial statements and before starting your business, you should have enough money saved for personal expenses for at least 12 to 24 months.

Market your Gym

Once you hone in on your customer base, market and promote your business in places customers spend time. This sounds simple, but it takes consistency and dedication over time to build a solid customer base.