President of of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, on Wednesday, announced the passing away of the country’s Vice President, Badara Alieu Joof, in an Indian hospital after a brief illness.

According to sources from the country, the authorities were making arrangements for a funeral for the renowned politician and former civil servant.

Badara Alieu Joof was known widely in the political life of the country. He was a former civil servant, who served as the country’s Vice President since 2022 until his death.

He had on previous occasion served as Minister of Higher Education, Research and Technology from 2017 to 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT