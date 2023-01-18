Wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said that women will be adequately represented in government if her husband, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is elected at the polls next month.

She disclosed this at the South-East Zonal Tinubu/Shettima Women Rally, which took place at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, Owerri, Imo State, on Tuesday.

Addressing thousands of women gathered at the event, she also stressed the importance of national unity, saying that her husband has never impeded her religious freedom.

“We will deliver on all we have promised Nigerians and even more. I am a Pastor and a Deaconess and my husband has supported me all the way in my religion. Nigeria is beyond religion or tribe.

“We love the Igbos and we will do our best to bring prosperity to the East and give women all the support and employment they need. Women, this is your time, you will enjoy and have seats at the table,” she said.

She further spoke on her husband’s human development credentials, saying that he has mentored and contributed to the growth of many irrespective of their ethnicity, religion and gender.

This was also as she lauded the leadership capabilities of Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, whom she said invested greatly in people-oriented projects during his tenure as governor of Borno State.

In her address, the national woman leader of the ruling APC, Dr. Betta Edu, urged women in the South-East to canvass support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. She also gave assurances of his commitment to supporting women through different economic initiatives.

The South-East Zonal Coordinator of the APC Presidential Women Campaign Team and First Lady of Imo State, Barr. Chioma Uzodimma, reiterated the commitment of women in the region to support the APC and work for the party’s victory at the forthcoming elections.

“This is the second time in three months that women in the East have come out to pledge support for the party. First, during the peaceful one million women march and now the women’s rally,” she said.

Governor Hope Uzodimma, in his address, urged the people of the South-East to not be left out by participating in ushering in the Tinubu/Shettima administration.

Other APC women at the event included the co-chairman of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team and wife of the APC vice-presidential candidate, Hajiya Nana Shettima; wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mrs. Salamatu Gbajabiamila; the First Ladies of Cross River, Borno, Plateau and Kogi States, Dr Linda Ayade, Dr Falmata Zulum, Mrs. Regina Lalong and Hajiya Rashida Bello, respectively; chairman of the NNPC Board, Senator Margery Okadigbo; Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkiruka Onyejeocha; Federal Commissioner representing Enugu State, Hon. Ginika Tor, and many other high ranking APC women from the region.

On arrival in Owerri, the women paid a visit to the palace of Eze Imo, where they were warmly received.