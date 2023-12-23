Entertainment is the fastest-growing industry in Nigeria. Likewise, one of the fastest-growing industries in Africa and other countries of the world.

The Nigerian music industry has been producing millionaires and billionaires for decades and still doing the same at the moment because of the massive investment and publicity that are made by several Nigerian influential musicians, actors, and other professionals in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The Nigerian music industry is now globally recognized in several countries of the world including the United States, the United Kingdom, and other popular countries in Europe, Asia, and other continents.

It has been recorded that the Nigerian entertainment industry creates more millionaires and billionaires in Nigeria than other industries in the country.

In this article, I will let you know the highest-paid artists in Nigeria at the moment. You need to know that the list is the combination of the highest-paid music artists in Nigeria.

The Highest-Paid Artists in Nigeria

Wizkid

Balogun Ayodeji is popularly known by his stage name Wizkid, he has been one of the most popular and successful Nigerian singer-songwriters and show performers over the years and currently.

Wizkid is one of the most successful music artists in Nigeria. He has been in the Nigerian music industry for over a decade and he has dropped several basic projects including singles, EPs, and music albums.

At the moment, the Nigerian Grammy-winning artist topped the list of the highest-paid artists in Nigeria. Several reports from Nigeria and other countries establish the fact that Wizkid charges a minimum of $200,000 for each performance.

According to the available information, in 2018, Wizkid had the honor of receiving $681,200 as payment for performing at a royal wedding held at the illustrious Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur, India.

Also received a $1 million offer to perform as the main performer at Toronto, Canada’s esteemed Rolling Loud event. He earned one million-dollar cheque to serve as the headlining act for the Let’s Get Free Festival in New York, USA.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy is a popular Nigerian singer, songwriter, and show performer. He is globally recognized and has secured several collaborations with popular international music artist Ed Sheeran, and others. His real name is Damini Ogulu. The popular Nigerian Grammy-winning artist is also one of the highest-paid Nigerian musicians currently.

Burna Boy is one of the most successful music artists in Nigeria. The African Giant has been in the Nigerian music industry for over a decade and he has dropped several basic projects including singles, EPs, and music albums. He is one of the few Nigerian musicians who owns a record label and runs a successful music business for himself that has generated millions of Naira in music streaming revenue and show performances.

At the moment, Burna Boy charges a minimum fee of $200,000 for foreign performances. Likewise, he demands a private jet trip for his events, with a luxurious hassle-free flying experience.

On December 21, 2019, he was paid a whopping sum of $300,000 for just a 45-minute appearance in Cameroon.

Davido

David Adeleke is popularly known by his stage name Davido, he is the third on the list of Nigerian highest-paid music artists as of 2023.

Davido has been one of the most popular and successful music artists over the years and currently. He has successfully built his music brand not just in Nigeria but globally because he is globally recognized he has secured several collaborations with international music artists Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, and others.

David Adeleke has been in the Nigerian music industry for over a decade and he has dropped several hit singles, EPs, and music albums.

Davido is one of the hardworking Nigerian musicians because of his energy when it comes to creating high-class music. Likewise, he owned a record label, Davido Music Worldwide, where he signed young Nigerian music artists.

At the moment, Davido charges a minimum of N40 million for each performance in any state of Nigeria. Likewise, he charges a minimum of $150,000 for overseas appearances, although it depends on the event location or performance duration.

Davido is one of the few Nigerian music artists that owned a private jet and his booking expenses covered the lux of private jet flights. The popular award-winning Nigerian music artist experienced a rapid climb to fame in the Nigerian music scene, he began his career at the age of 19.

He has millions of music fans in Nigeria and other countries of the world he is known for his exciting performances and number-one hits. The success of Davido in the Nigerian music industry has led to his magnificent financial success in addition to catapulting him to the top of the global entertainment industry.

Rema

Divine Ikubor is the real name of Rema, a popular Nigerian songwriter and singer.

He was born on 1, May 2000. He came into the limelight when he was signed into Mavin Record, a popular record label that was owned and operated by popular Nigerian musician and music producer Don Jazzy.

Over the years, Rema has dropped several music projects that top the chart in several countries of the world including the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, and others. He has dropped several singles, EPs, and music albums. Likewise, he has successfully secured an international collaboration with several artists like Serena Gomez, and others. At the moment, Rema is globally recognized and he is one of the young Nigerian musicians that is putting Nigeria on the international music scene.

Currently, Rema is also one of the highest-paid Nigerian music artists as of 2023.

He has performed in several important events like the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony which was held in Paris, France.

At the moment of writing this article, Rema charges $50,000 whenever he has an International performance. Likewise, charge from 10 million naira if there is any performance in Nigeria.

It is very important to know that this figure may increase because he is one of the fastest-growing music artists not just in Nigeria but in Africa.