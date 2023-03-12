Molly, the milkmaid, had filled her pails with milk. Her job was to milk the cows and transport the milk to the market to be sold. Molly was often debating what she should buy with her money. She was thinking about everything she wanted to buy as she filled the pails with milk and went to the market.

She considered buying a cake and a basket full of fresh strawberries as she strolled down the street. She came across a chicken down the road and said, “I “I’moing to buy my own chicken with the money I earn today. When that chicken lays eggs, I’ll be able to sell milk and eggs for a profit!”

“Molly planned what else she’d buy and began skipping out of excitement. She completely forgot about the milk in her pails and was soon covered in milk as it spilled over the edges. Molly exclaimed, drenched, “I “I’ll never be able to afford a chicken again.” “

With her empty pails, she returned home. “O,” my goodness!” “exclaimed her mother when Molly explained what happened. “O,” Molly, my dear,” “aid her mother. “D” Don’t count your chickens till they hatch; how many times do I have to say?”

Moral: If you plan for future achievements, your present tasks will suffer. Focus on completing your tasks successfully, and no harm shall befall you.