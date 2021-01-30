By Assistant Corps Marshal Jonas Agwu, mni

Some financial consultants wear a smile but 45 years old Mark Okonkwo was the smile. Some consultants are smooth talkers but Mark was the speech as his delivery of the Queens English was impeccable. His diction was faultless while his suave was what my wife would describe as dripping. Those who knew him described him as a studious expert who was committed to his craft. He was also a man of faith as his business discussions were always spiced with scriptural wisdom to demonstrate the source of his forthrightness as a believer. Everything about Mark as he was fondly called by his friends and acquaintances was worth emulating and envying. So too was his marriage to 35years old Tina. Although they were still trusting God for the fruit of the womb, they were the envy of people in marriageable age because of the flavor in their home. Their three years old marriage was indeed the envy of would -be couples as they daily tempted splinters and bachelors on the bliss of marriage.

Like vapor, all of these melted away because of the blunder made to travel in the wrong vehicle driven by a maniac called a driver and at a wrong time. The first trip to Abuja was smoothness. The business was done without hiccups. The return was however tragic. Yet there was no premonition that death was hovering when he boarded a Sharon bus back to his destination. Remember I once wrote about Sharon drivers and how speed freak they are as well as how they disregard every rule such as overtaking all in the name of making more trips and more money. Yet this was the choice he made instead of choosing to travel the next day with a safety conscious transporter. The take-off was smooth or so it seemed. But other travelers and drivers whose vehicles were overtaken dangerously by the killer driver prophesied that the vehicle won’t make it to its destination. Their prophecy indeed came through.

But before the tragedy, Mark called his loving wife at about six pm. He told her they had entered the town and considering the fact that they were running late for a prayer meeting, she should wait outside the house so they can proceed on his arrival. The obedient wife obeyed and waited till about six thirty pm without a sight of her darling hubby. Panic set in. She tried reaching him without luck. At about nine pm, she reached out to a family friend to inquire. The family friend was later alerted by a neighbor of a crash that occurred earlier at about six thirty pm involving a Sienna bus coming from Jalingo Taraba State with eight occupants and a Sharon bus coming from Abuja overloaded with nine persons. Both vehicles busted into flames after a head on collision. Seventeen lives were lost and a mass burial done. Our beautiful Tina lost her hubby, her friend and confidant even though she is yet to be informed that he died in an avoidable crash and was buried because he and other victims were burnt to ashes beyond recognition.

Like other night trip crashes, the Federal Road Safety Corps raised an alarm on the risk and dangers of night trips. The crash was not the first this year. Others had occurred along other routes in similar fashion. Yet the Corps has been at the forefront of campaigns against night travel. So the Corps again reminded travelers that night trip is fraught with poor visibility, fatigue, sleeping on wheels, excessive speed, dangerous driving, overloading. The FRSC reminded travelers that night trip was not only unsafe, but utterly dangerous. It warned that there were fatal crashes recorded at night at the beginning of the year. The result was deaths and several degrees of injuries. One of such was the crash that occurred on January 5, 2021 in Kabba, Kogi State which resulted in head-on collision .The causative factors were fatigue and sleeping on the steering.

The crash involved the driver of a white Toyota Hiace bus (MSA 942 XA) that contravened COVID-19 protocols on physical distancing by overloading the bus with eighteen passengers instead of the prescribed eight. The second vehicle was a green Iveco trailer (AKA 788 XC) carrying seven passengers. Out of the twenty-five passengers on board, the two vehicles, eight were killed while seventeen sustained various injuries. The one I cited earlier occurred on January 9, 2021 involved two vehicles; a white Sienna (KUG 538 BJ) and a Sharon bus without a number plate that left the entire seventeen passengers on board burnt beyond recognition.

So why do addicts insist on night trips. Most transport operators cite selfish economic gains as the motivator. These operators embark on these trips with, overloaded passengers and goods to avoid arrest and enforcement on physical distancing by FRSC patrol teams. He warned that in as much as the Corps does not have the statutory powers to ban night trips, it has become very critical and a matter of urgency for patronisers of night trips to retrace their steps and plan their journeys in the day time because often times, when crash occurs away from FRSC rescue points, it’s difficult to access help from motorists at night.

I recall writing on the same subject some years ago. I don’t know if you read the news. I was shocked when I did as I could not find the right words to describe the number of people who lost their lives in just one road traffic crash on the night of Thursday September 14, 2017. All I could exclaim was night journey again? After all the noise and campaigns and warnings against this trending travel pattern that daily wins more convert than even the various religious beliefs does .What really is the reason for this suicide driven travel pattern that addicts maintain is cozy, cheap and also fun