Trophy Extra Special Band show kicked off with two exciting episodes where eleven bands left their hearts onstage in the battle for the grand prize of N10 million and a brand-new set of musical instruments.

Some bands had us grooving from start to finish, while others left us sorely dissatisfied. These episodes saw guest judges Yinka Davies, Oga Boss and Illbliss join resident judges Cobhams Asuquo and Made Kuti.

Episode three of the show comes from tension, suspense and drama as the judges had the difficult task of eliminating some of the participating bands from the competition. The show kicked off with the bands attending to the task set before them – which is creating melodic, highlife versions of several Nigerian songs. The judges, Cobhams Asuquo, Made Kuti and Illbliss, were keen on identifying bands that understood the task, hoping they pick out the nitty gritty elements that made a song truly highlife.

Berry Tunes opened the competition with an upbeat and rhythmic highlife tempo of Banky W’s Lagos Party. The judges at the end of the performance were not totally convinced of the band’s act, citing its need to present a more dynamic presence onstage.

The Set Up band came onstage with a goal in mind, to wow the audience and judges, which they did. Rendering Kizz Daniel’s Oshe with a modified and exciting twist, the band sent the live audience into cheers. This excitement also passed on to the judges who commended their performance. Zenith and Alatika bands both put in solid performances as the judges praised their tenacity, but noted further areas that required improvement.

Towards the end of the show, the judges faced the inevitable and unpleasant task of eliminating the contestants.

“You are all good instrumentalists and artists,” Kuti said, “because the fact is that you have broken through the barrier of having to pick up man instrument and master it. This has already placed you on a path to success. However, this is a show. Someone has got to go. Someone has got to stay.”

Post some words of encouragement from the judges to the contestants, Kuti announced King Rhythm as the band to be eliminated from the competition.

The next episode promises more fun as the bands tackle the task of bringing Owambe vibes with their Fuji rendition.