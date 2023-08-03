The Stench In FCC

When the House of Representatives constituted the Yusuf Gagdi-led adhoc committee to investigate MDAs, parastatals and tertiary institutions on recruitment/employment racketeering as well as mismanagement of the integrated payroll and personnel information system (IPPIS), most Nigerians knew intuitively from antecedents that revelations from the committee would be startling. And true to type, surprising revelations are already coming out from the probe. As a matter of fact, after watching proceedings of the Gagdi-led adhoc committee, particularly when the chairperson of Federal Character Commission (FCC), Muhaeeba Dankaka, and other commissioners appeared before it to raise allegations and counter-allegations of job racketeering, my hope of a better Nigeria started waning considerably.

The committee’s interface with the team from FCC provided a clear answer as to why the commission is utterly ineffective. It further lent credence to the clamour for its radical overhaul.

Appearing before the committee, some commissioners accused the FCC chairperson of neck-deep involvement in job racketeering among other serious corrupt practices. In a document submitted to the committee, the commissioners alleged that the chairperson had severally sold job slots to some Nigerians. “Job seekers pay as low as N750, 000 and as high as N7 million, depending on the MDAs the jobs are being sought” the commissioners alleged.

Specifically, the commissioner representing Rivers, Nwokocha Onyekachi, told the committee that the commission is “dysfunctional”,

insisting that the majority of the commissioners are excluded from the commission’s day-to-day operations. Onyekachi said Dankaka runs the commission like a “sole administrator” and makes decisions independently without compliance with the provisions of the FCC act which require resolutions to be passed in a plenary involving all the commissioners. “We do not have a functional commission. No commissioner has the opportunity to see how their states fare, which is the objective of constituting a full commission with representatives from all the states of the federation. Everything in the commission is run under the table and with serious opaqueness,” Onyekachi said. Like Onyekachi, his counterpart representing Osun State, Abdulrazak Adeoye, alleged that the FCC chairperson engages in selling job opportunities to individuals. According to Adeoye, she surreptitiously removed the names of Nigerians from the payroll of FCC and replaced them without the knowledge of most commissioners. He added that he and other commissioners campaigning against the illegality in the FCC are known as an integrity group who are unapologetically against the illegality that will not be of help to the country as a whole.

What was Dankaka’s response? She described the allegations against her as false, insisting that her stance against corruption was the reason the commissioners heaped all the allegations on her. “Before I got to this place (FCC), they were selling job slots. The place was like a marketplace. You can find out from people that live in Abuja if I am lying,” she said.