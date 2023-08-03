Tanker Explosion: An Evening Of Horror In Ondo State

The ancient town of Ore a commercial hub of Ondo State, and one of the busiest in the state was recently thrown into mourning.

Over 25 lives were lost when a tanker carrying 33 thousand litres of petrol lost control and crashed into a ditch, its contents spilling into a nearby stream.

Residents, including those on motorcycles, parked and invaded the scene with kegs and buckets to scoop fuel.A survivor who identified himself as Saliu told me, “I am an Okada rider. The tanker fell at about 4:30 pm, I joined other people to rush to the scene where I met many scooping fuel. I joined them after the rain stopped.

“After some time, we heard a loud explosion and the fire moved through the water. There was another loud explosion. Before we knew what was happening, the whole place was in flames.

“We ran away from the tanker. We were over 100 scooping the fuel directly from the tanker. Some people who were trying to run away with their scooped fuel were caught by the fire.