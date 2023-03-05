Rolland, singer and songwriter, performed Michael Jackson’s classic hit, “The Earth Song,” with a modern-day twist that offers hope for Nigeria.

His performance in episode ten of The Voice Nigeria season 4, airing on the affordable pay-TV platform – StarTimes, sent chills down viewers’ spines as he offered a fresh take on the classic, as though it was the legendary Michael Jackson’s voice.

Rolland’s powerful vocals, accompanied by a full band, brought vigour to the stage and created a memorable moment that captivated and inspired viewers. His performance is sure to join the ranks of iconic Voice Nigeria performances.

Season 4 of The Voice Nigeria continues on a high note as contestants unleash the sleeping treasure in them in a struggle to escape The Knockouts stage.

The music reality show airs on StarTimes’ ST Nollywood Plus and ST Nollywood channels at 5:30 pm and 7 pm, respectively, on Saturdays.

Episode ten will be replayed this weekend based on popular demand as election duties last week made several fans miss the show. Fans should get ready to be swept off their feet by Rolland’s remarkable performance and experience the power of music.

The Voice Nigeria S4 promises to be the best season yet, with amazing talent and performances leaving viewers spellbound. Rolland’s rendition of “The Earth Song” will surely be part of the season’s highlights and provide viewers with an unforgettable experience.

The Voice Nigeria is the ultimate talent contest. Naeto C, Waje, Praiz and Niyola are The Voice Nigeria’s celebrity musician coaches, with Kate Henshaw as Host. The show’s innovative format features four stages of competition: Blind Auditions, Knockouts, Battles and Live Shows.

“At StarTimes, we are passionate about celebrating and showcasing our talented Nigerian youths. Rolland’s performance was a testament to the incredible talent we have in Nigeria, and we are proud to be part of a platform that enables young people to showcase their abilities and make a name for themselves. We look forward to seeing more amazing performances from the talented contestants of The Voice Nigeria S4,” Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, said.