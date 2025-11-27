Prelate and moderator, Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (PCN), His Eminence Ekpenyong Akpanika has added his voice to the cry over Christian genocide in the country.

Akpanika spoke exclusively to LEADERSHIP after addressing the 2025 All Presbyterian Conference at PCN World Bank Parish, Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

His words: “Obviously as Christians, we should not pretend that there is high level of insecurity in the country that has led to massive killings of Christians.

“We cannot deny this because the incident is being seen everywhere,” noting the recent case in Kwara State where some worshipers in a church were killed and others kidnapped.

He informed that as the head of the PCN, he speaks based on facts and figures, adding that recently, a minister of the church was kidnapped in Zaria in Kaduna State.

He argued “We’ re not even talking about the previous incidents when churches were burnt in Plateau, Benue, Katsina, and Nasarawa States, and the rest of them.

“So, let nobody pretend and tell you a lie that Christians are not being persecuted in the country. There is massive genocide, massive genocide against them.”

According to him, as a way out of the situation, leaders of the country must take a decisive stand and recognize that it is a secular society.

“There should be religious freedom. I should be able to worship God in my country whether I am a Christian or a Muslim. i should freely worship God irrespective of where I found myself.”

He maintained that he is a Christian by virture of his having being born in the southern part of the country just as a Muslim from the northern part is so by his or her place of birth.

Akpanika, who noted that the choice of faith is either by inheritance or by choice, underlining the need for freedom choice without imposition or forced conversion.

Speaking on his message to participants at the conference, he said he reminded them of the need for them to be vessels of honour to God, which is the 2025 theme of the church.

‎”My message to the synod was simple. We’re vessels of honour to God. He wants us to honour Him in all our doings, our lifestyle, our actions, our choices and so on.

‎”And what does God actually require from us? Its our hearts; When we’re right, if our hearts are right everything about us will be right.” the prelate and moderator further said.

‎Ministering at the conference, themed, ” Prepare for every good work”, the Rev Ejibe Eme charged the participants to purge themselves of impurities to make them available for good work.

‎The president and founder, Ejibe Eme Evangelistic Ministry International, charged Christians in general to remain focused on their way to eternity irrespective of any distractions or stumbling blocks.