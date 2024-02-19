Immediate-past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor (rtd), has said that despite the security and economic challenges bedevilling the country, there was still hope for the country to overcome all of the challenges.

Gen Irabor spoke on Sunday at the Global Prayer Walk organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Throne Room, at the Transcorp Hinton, Abuja.

“My appeal to the youth is that they should not lose hope. They should have faith in our nation because the health of the country lies in their hands and it’s yet to be tapped and we can succeed only when we look beyond the ordinary,” the retired Army General said.

According to him, the challenges facing Nigeria were not much different from what other countries have faced in their quest for growth.

He, however, affirmed that, “there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

The theme for this year’s Global Prayer Walk is “HEALING”. The prayer walk is an annual event organised by Redeemed Christian Church of God, Throne Room Parish, Abuja, to intercede for the country.

Pastor Tunde Benjamin-Laniyi, who led the walk, said there was no challenge beyond God, while calling on Nigerians to continue to pray for God’s divine guidance for the country’s leaders.

The cleric said: “through this intersession, Nigeria will be healed.”

Wife of the pastor, Pastor Adedayo Benjamin-Laniyi, called on mothers to rise to their responsibilities as mothers of the nation.

She also urged the women to align themselves with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which the First Lady, Mrs. Senator Remi Tinubu is championing to bring an end to the affliction in the land and make Nigerians happy.