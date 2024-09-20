A Nigerian civil war veteran, retired Brigadier General Godwin Alabi-Isama, has said that those who were jealous of the brilliance of the Late Brigadier Benjamin Adekunle, a.k.a Black Scorpion, were behind the travails he went through while in the Nigerian Army.

The veteran civil war hero, who was obviously not happy with the way late Brig. Adekunle was treated while alive, said it was sad that late Odimegwu Ojukwu, who caused the war that claimed over two million lives and loss of valuables, was buried with full military honour when he died while Adekunle, who brought the the civil war to an end, was deprived of his rights.

Brig.-Gen. Alabi-Isama, who served as Chief of Staff to Late Brig.-Gen. Benjamin Adekunle, when the latter was the Commander of 3rd Marine Commando, spoke during the Inaugural Benjamin Adekunle Memorial Lecture, held at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, on Wednesday.

Isama, in a speech he entitled ‘A man who came to fulfil Destiny’, said: “They discredited us for their own glory, they lied against him. Adekunle never stole money as they claimed, he lived in a tent during the war, we had no furniture, no officers’ mess as claimed by his succesor.

“Having worked under Brig-Gen Adekunle’s dynamic leadership as his Chief of Staff during the most challenging period of Nigeria’s civil war years (I967-69), when he was the Commander of the Third Marine Commando Division, I am therefore, speaking from a vantage and authoritative position, and can attest to his patriotism, sharp mind, and engaging knowledgeable expertise in military matters.

“He was just a brilliant person and they were too jealous of him and that was why they lied against him.

“Adekunle was a professional soldier who was not involved in any coup plotting against constituted authority – he did not participate in the Nzeogwu coup of January 15th, I966; he was also not part of the counter-coup of July, I966. He was never known to participate in any coup until he was retired from the Army in the year I974. Adekunle, the distinguished Asipa of Ogbomosho, was a professional soldiers’ soldier and true patriot who respected the Nigerian flag until his last breath.

“My final word is for you – sons and daughters of Ogbomosho, nay Yoruba Nation, to get your acts together and recognise your heroes, do not expect anyone to do it for you. Go get your son, the hero of our time, Gen Adekunle, out of Ikoyi cemetery back home to Ogbomosho for a befitting hero’s burial in a newly to be created Hero’s Park, and leave the rest to God.

“Adekunle does not need any more adjectives to describe his efforts at keeping Nigeria one during the trying history of our country,” Brig.-Gen. Isama-Alabi concluded.

President of Ogbomoso Valiant Club, Rear Admiran Jacob Ajani (Retd), in his lecture entitled “Military Prowess of Ogbomoso Sons and the Leadership Qualities of Late Brigadier General Benjamin Adekunle: Lessons for the Youth’ said majority of Ogbomoso people in the military were encouraged by the Late Adekunle’s prowess.

He added that the lessons were loyalty, integrity, sense of responsibility, knowledge, courage, initiative and decisiveness. Others were tact, dependability, endurance, enthusiasm, unselfishness and bearing.

Also, Professor Omotoye Olorode and Dr. Olayinka Oyegbile, in their brief lectures, highlighted the role played by Gen. Adekunle in enhancing the unity of Nigeria and how he was deprived of the rightful honour by the government.

President, Ogbomoso Parapo, Justice Afolabi Adeniran and Professor Sola Adepoju, Dr Akin Onigbinde, Hon. Sunday Dare and others, in their separate remarks, said they will consider the request of General Alabi-Isama and ensure a proper honour for the late civil war Hero.

Barrister Segun Adekunle, who gave vote of thanks on behalf of the Adekunle family, hinted that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has promised to look into all the issues raised by the Adekunle family and speakers at the event and accord the late Brigadier Adekunle his due honour.

The memorial lecture was attended by retired and serving military officers, social clubs and associations in Ogbomoso, LAUTECH Management led by the Vice Chancelor, Professor Olatunde Kalilu, Hon. Mulikat Akande-Adeola, among others.